Tuesday, April 4, 2021 – Two foreign nationals are in police custody after they were arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nyali, Mombasa.

The suspects, Jamil Salman Adbul and Tesfawork Ermias Dosgo, were nabbed with fake foreign currencies that they use to defraud Kenyans.

The officers swung into action after getting a tip-off from the public.

After their car was intercepted, a search was conducted and 198 forged Euro notes that were hidden between the driver’s and co-drivers’ seats recovered.

It was established that the suspects are in the country illegally.

Here’s a statement released by DCI concerning their arrest.

