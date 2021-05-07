Friday, May 7, 20210 – Detectives have arrested two serial fraudsters who defrauded an Italian preacher-cum-businessman over Ksh 19.5 Million.

The suspects, Gideon Nuka, a Nigerian national, and Seth Steve Okuthe, were arrested after they failed to deliver a shipment of gold to the victim as earlier agreed.

The Nigerian national has been following the preacher in his gospel missions all over the world while pretending to be a Godly man and when he found the opportunity to strike, he conned him mercilessly.

The preacher-cum-businessman was lured into the trap after he was shown fake gold which he paid for and even paid a significant amount of money to have a private jet deliver the consignment in Dubai.

Steve Okuthe has been arrested several times in the past over fraud.

Here are photos of the suspects.

