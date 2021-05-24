By DCI.

Samuel Githaiga Kiambati, a suspect reported to have obtained over Shs 29.8 Million from an unsuspecting victim in a fake gold deal is today being arraigned in court following his arrest on Friday 21.

Special Service Unit detectives launched a manhunt for the suspect a couple of days prior to his arrest, effecting an arrest warrant issued by a Kiambu court.

In a non-existent multi-billion gold deal in which the victim was duped, Githaiga had in 2016 approached his target with appeals to facilitate the said gold business, with promises that the amount of money realized from the sale of gold (approximated at sh two billion) would be channeled towards supporting projects of various branches of a renown pentecostal church.

However, hardly had the victim parted with his money, when a game of circles started with the slippery suspect making empty promises as to when profits would hit the victim’s bank account.

Githaiga who had since relocated to Narumoru within Nyeri County was flushed out of his hideout and escorted to police custody in Nairobi.

He will plead to charges of Obtaining Money by False Pretences which contravenes Section 313 of the Penal Code.

The Kenyan DAILY POST