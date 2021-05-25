Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has expressed confidence in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the handling of businessman Bashir Mohamed murder case.

Mohamed, a Somali-American national who had business dealings with Deputy President William Ruto, was found murdered after he disappeared for several days.

In a statement yesterday, the US investigative agency told Bashir’s family that they had full trust in DCI George Kinoti’s ability to investigate the case that has drawn global attention.

On Friday last week, several FBI agents were sent to a police station in Nairobi to closely follow the case.

The agents met family members on the same day, pointed out their reluctance to be involved in the case and stated that they would only do so if formally requested.

An autopsy report conducted by government pathologist, Johansen Oduor at Umash Funeral Home in Nairobi detailed that Bashir was strangled to death.

The businessman was also reportedly tortured before he died.

Oduor stated that the deceased’s body had several burn marks, multiple wounds on the head and its toenails had been plucked out.

Police are also investigating how Bashir’s car was driven to Kibiku before it was set ablaze.

CCTV footage retrieved by DCI from a hotel in Nairobi showed an altercation between the businessman and another motorist while on his way out of the lounge.

Detectives stated that Bashir was blocked by the other car outside the lounge’s gate.

They suspected that the occupants then kidnapped him.

