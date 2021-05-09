By DCI.

Kiambu-based detectives are pursuing a dangerous and armed criminal gang that carjacked a Ruaka resident yesterday, disappearing with his Toyota Premio as he drove to his residence in Ruaka One River Apartments.

Getting home from work after a shift that runs through the night, the victim pulled over by the apartment’s gate, unaware that a gang of three assailants was laying in wait for him.

As the gates opened, the driver’s window was suddenly smashed with an iron rod, before two shots were fired in the air from a pistol in an attempt to subdue him.

However, he managed to force his way into the parking lot, a move that wouldn’t waver the gangs’ robbery mission.

Before he could jump out of the car and scamper into safety, the trio caught up with him and roughed him up before grabbing his car keys and his phone. They immediately drove off towards Ndenderu.

On receiving the report, DCI detectives based at Kiambaa immediately swung into action and launched a manhunt for the suspects.

A few hours later, detectives found the stolen vehicle abandoned in Kagongo village, after having been extensively vandalized. Its rear and front headlights, side mirrors, all tyres, nose guard, boot and radio had been stolen.

Detectives believe that the three suspects who are still on the loose are part of a larger criminal syndicate operating within Kiambu county.

The miscreants have been targeting taxi drivers while posing as customers, only to turn against them at isolated places, then assault the drivers and vandalize their vehicles.

Some members of the syndicate have previously been arrested and arraigned in court.

The DCI wishes to caution Kenyans on this trend, even as we intensify our crackdown on the perpetrators.

