Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Here’s a statement released by DCI after Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Ole Sankale, the man suspected to have killed senior National Lands Commission (NLC) deputy director of communications Jennifer Wambua was arrested.

Sankale is a notorious criminal with a very dark history.

By DCI.

Homicide detectives through a painstaking forensic dragnet, that involved their sister specialized units inter alia Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Cyber Crime, Scenes of Crime and Special Service Unit (SSU) have finally made a major breakthrough in nailing the main suspect involved in the gruesome murder of Jennifer Itumbi.

Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Ole Sankale, has been identified as the main suspect, among others at large in the heinous murder. The detectives through criminal intelligence first forensically placed the suspect at the scene of the crime.

They managed to establish eyewitnesses who saw the suspect with the deceased the last time she was seen alive on March 12th, 2021, at the scene, and thorough repeat combing of the scene they stealthily managed to pick crucial exhibits.

The exhibits were professionally marked, packaged, and presented for forensic examination. The forensic results are finally out, positively matching the suspect. In a murder most foul, the deceased’s body had been found half-naked by detectives, who suspected that she had been sexually assaulted, before being murdered in cold blood. A report issued by the government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor who conducted an autopsy on the deceased’s body, indeed confirmed that there was sexual contact with her killer/s.

Following detailed forensic and intelligence-led investigations, detectives established that the suspect had indeed interacted and spent quite some time with the deceased at the location where the body was later discovered.

It was also established that the area is often visited by pilgrims for spiritual intentions. Detectives further established that the suspect preyed on the deceased as she prayed before he made his move to sexually assault her and strangle her to death.

The CRIB detectives went on overdrive research and profiling of the suspect and established shocking intelligence reports. It was confirmed that the suspect was a jailbird. Our criminal data system was mined and indeed confirmed the suspect had committed similar offences using the same modus operandi of committing robbery and thereafter repeatedly, sexually abusing the victims by raping and killing them.

Both the Principal criminal registrar records and Prisons where the suspect served jail concurred.

The search was intensified and through the previous finalized criminal files, detectives were able to establish similar crimes committed in replica signature style and manner of subjection to torture and rape.

Detectives found several other reported cases of the same nature committed by the same suspect and in particular within the same vicinity where he committed the crime.

The suspect was found to have had several previous criminal records.

For instance, in 1996, he was charged with stealing and was further charged three times with the offences of robbery with violence and rape. On January 15th, 2003, he was convicted and sentenced to death at Kibera Senior Resident’s Magistrate Court.

How he won his freedom remains a mystery, which the detectives are currently engaged in demystifying.

The Kenyan DAILY POST