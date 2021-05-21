By DCI.

A 57-year-old pastor at a Kabete Anglican Church is lucky to be alive after he was rescued from an armed gang that had taken him hostage last night. The clergyman John Dinguri Chege, was hijacked at 8 pm by four armed men, as he drove home in his vehicle, a white Nissan Advan.

After taking control of the vehicle, the gangsters commandeered it towards Kiamumbi, in Kiambu county. When Police officers got wind of the incident, they immediately pursued the suspects while a separate team laid an ambush along Kamiti road.

In a well-executed plan to rescue the man of the cloth from the jaws of the bloodthirsty gang, the vehicle was finally intercepted some metres past Jacaranda. The suspects were ordered to surrender but they defied the orders prompting a fierce shootout that left two of the thugs dead.

Two other suspects managed to disappear in the dead of the night with gunshot wounds, leaving the badly shaken Church Minister in the safety of our officers. A smith and wesson pistol loaded with two rounds of 9mm calibre and a knife, were recovered from suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST