Saturday, May 29, 2021 – Here’s a statement by DCI on the arrest of a notorious Kikuyu lady aged 29 years, who has been drugging men in clubs around Kiambu and robbing them.

By DCI.

A notorious suspect known for stupefying unsuspecting revelers in Kiambu County and its environs has been arrested by DCI detectives.

Irene Njoki Irungu who plies her trade as ‘Michelle’ for fear of her true identity being unmasked, has finally fallen into our dragnet after being on the run, for as many days. The suspect who hobnobs in various clubs within Kiambu looking for her next victim has been described as notorious for spiking revelers’ drinks with a drug that tranquilizes them for up to 12 hours, before robbing them of their money and other valuables.

She has perfected her art in what is commonly described as ‘wekaing Mchele’ to the point of acquiring dozens of SIM Cards, where she deposits money stolen from stupefied victims’ bank accounts, then once the money has been successfully transferred, she withdraws it without raising any suspicion. Irene is suspected to be heading a syndicate of notorious criminals who prey on unsuspecting revelers, making merry in drinking joints within Ruaka and its environs in Kiambu County.

Detectives based at Kiambaa have previously received reports from tenants who have lost every household item they owned, including their clothes, bedding, and utensils after they entertained a reveler whose description fits that of the suspect. Dozens of SIM cards, mobile phones, and wristwatches suspected to have been stolen from her ‘Mchele’ victims were recovered from her custody. Also arrested was one Peter Irungu Wambugu, who is suspected to be an accomplice in the trade.

The suspects are currently cooling their heels at Karuri Police station, as they wait to be presented before court on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.