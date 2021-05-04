Tuesday, May 3, 2021 – Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has revealed what will happen to the country if Deputy President William Ruto or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga becomes President in 2022.

The two politicians have expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in the next 15 months or so.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, said if Ruto becomes President in 2022, he will ensure he protects his cronies, adding that he will not touch the current Head of State.

Ndii said Ruto will order the arrest of all Uhuru’s cronies including Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe and Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi among others.

“If Ruto takes power he will protect his cronies and go after Kenyatta cronies, Murathe, Matiangi & Co. The big families will not be touched regardless of who takes power. As long as anti-corruption can be weaponized for politics, impunity will continue,” Ndii wrote on his social media.

The economist also weighed in on Raila Odinga and Gideon Moi’s State House bids, saying that “If Raila takes power, he will protect his #Covid19Millionaires cronies and throw Murathe & Co to the dogs. If #cerelaccoalition takes power, it will protect #KenyattaCronyCapitalism and train the guns on Raila’s cronies under the bus.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST