Sunday, May 16, 2021 – Renowned economist, David Ndii, may be in deep trouble and could be charged with treason for advising Deputy President William Ruto to assassinate President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel titled The 5th Estate, political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi urged the DCI to arrest and probe Ndii for advising Ruto to assassinate his boss to take over the presidency.

Ndii had in one of his tweets told Ruto to murder Uhuru and take over the presidency.

According to him, killing Uhuru was one of the surest and swiftest ways Ruto can ascend to the presidency.

“Murder his boss,” Ndii responded to one Twitter user who asked the economist the best route the DP should take to stay afloat and fight back, much to the astonishment of Kenyans online and political figures in the country.

Ngunyi urged DCI boss George Kinoti to investigate the comminatory claims by Ndii.

“If he was not my friend, I would have said that this guy is a psycho, in fact, one of the things that Kinoti would do well for this country is to go and establish the mental records of this guy,” Ngunyi stated.

The analyst also faulted Ndii for propagating the secession movement and disrespect towards the presidency which he termed had spread its wings into the Ruto camp and subsequently the five-judge bench which recently declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as null and void.

“He spoke about it (secession movement) splitting Kenya into two, that kind of thinking has moved into the house of William Ruto, the judges are now in bed with the thinking of William Ruto and showing total disrespect for the President by calling him Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta as opposed to His Excellency the President,” Ngunyi acknowledged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST