Thursday, May 13, 2021 – The ongoing purge in the Jubilee Party is not yet over going by the sentiments made by Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe.

Murathe, during an interview on KTN on Wednesday, revealed that they will not tolerate legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto among them Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, and Cecily Mbarire.

Murathe said the ruling party is fed up with Millicent Omanga following her contentious move to undermine the party that nominated her to the position she is enjoying today.

He also said Moses Kuria and Mbarire should also be expelled from the party for forming political parties which are competing with the party that sponsored them to Parliament.

Kuria and Mbarire are accused of forming the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

“It is high time we test Moses Kuria on the ground with his party PEP because he has used Jubilee to campaign. We are watching how the people decide,” Murathe said.

“Moses Kuria is insolent; he has the audacity to run a candidate in the President’s backyard from his party,” Murathe added.

The former Gatanga MP also said going forward, the Jubilee party will be looking for new parties to possibly merge in preparation for the year 2022.

“Let people go and grow their party and we clean up our Jubilee party. We are looking for new parties to possibly merge with and it is not UDA,” he posed.

Murathe spoke two days after nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, lost his senate seat for allegedly disrespecting Jubilee Party leaders and also supporting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that is associated with DP Ruto.

