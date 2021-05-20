Job Title: SAP Data Supervisor

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Eligibility: This role is only open to citizens or permanent residents of Kenya.

Preferred Start Date: As soon as possible

Job description

The SAP Data Supervisor will report directly to the SAP Data Specialist. Your major role will be to process requests for both local procurement and global purchasers across Burundi, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

You will process requests from the generation of purchase orders to final payment within set timelines. You will have ownership of o trackers and dashboards that you will update and share insights with involved teams.

You will also work directly with the finance team to support on-time payments resulting in internal clients’ satisfaction.

Responsibilities

You will achieve above 95% in data entry and accuracy for requests received in Fresh-desk.

You will process Purchase Orders, Goods Receipt Purchase Orders, Invoices, and landed costs as requested by purchasers

You will close 95% of POs with previous delivery dates within a month.

You will work directly with purchasers and the finance team to have 95% of your payments processed within 10-15 working days

You will update owned trackers and share monthly updates with involved teams by the 10th of the month

Understand SAP and support the internal clients with raised questions and quickly solve issues.

Complete any other tasks related to One Acre Fund daily activities as may be assigned to you by your manager.

Qualifications

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, you will have:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, IT or Statistics

At least 2 years of work experience in Data Analysis.

Basic knowledge in SAP or any other system

Knowledge in programing language

Proficient in google sheet and Data Visualization

Language: Fluency in the English language (French is an added advantage)

How to apply

Application Deadline: 16 August 2021

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), and anti-racism are deeply connected to our organization’s mission and purpose. One Acre Fund aspires to build a culture where all staff feel consistently valued, represented, and connected – so that our team can thrive as professionals, and achieve exceptional impact for the farmers we serve.

We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace.

