Role title: HR Information Systems & Data Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The HR Information Systems & Data Officer is responsible for all HR administration and Data Management activities including payroll management and updating/maintaining data in the ICRC HR information systems.

Responsibilities

Receive information from all Human Resource Service Providers (HRSPs) through the established data collection systems for payroll processing;

Process the monthly payroll, prepare reconciliations and required reports for submission for auditing with the monthly accounting;

Prepare and calculate final dues and other benefits for separating staff;

Coordinate the filing and retrieval of the physical and electronic staff and Human Resource files;

Creation, modification, and position management for new and existing employees in the Human Resource Information System(HRIS);

Provide support in data compilation for the budgeting process;

In collaboration with the Human Resource Data & Administration Team Leader, support in the development and updating of Human Resource related reports as required;

Support in the compilation of annual compliance reports and data for operational risks for the sites;

Ensure the staff management policies are applied correctly in HRIS & data management in line with local legislation; and

Ensure that new employees are inducted and oriented in the use of ICRC HRIS systems & processes.

Qualifications

University Degree from a recognised institution;

Minimum 3-5 years professional working experience in a similar field;

Good knowledge of labour laws and the employment market;

Excellent command of written and spoken English (knowledge of French is an asset);

Advanced computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) with experience in HRIS;

Experience in HR administration tasks in payroll management;

Precise, rigorous with a high sense of confidentiality and integrity;

Certificate of good conduct; and

Must be a Kenyan Citizen.

How to apply

The interested candidates should submit their applications on or before 07th May 2021 at 4:30 pm with the CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree etc), and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Logistics Support Centre, HR Department via:

E-mail: lon_hr_rec_services@icrc.org

The reference HR Information Systems & Data Officer must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not clearly state the position for which you are applying & attach the required Degree & other supporting documents, your application will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.