Role title: HR Information Systems & Data Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The HR Information Systems & Data Officer is responsible for all HR administration and Data Management activities including payroll management and updating/maintaining data in the ICRC HR information systems.

Responsibilities

  • Receive information from all Human Resource Service Providers (HRSPs) through the established data collection systems for payroll processing;
  • Process the monthly payroll, prepare reconciliations and required reports for submission for auditing with the monthly accounting;
  • Prepare and calculate final dues and other benefits for separating staff;
  • Coordinate the filing and retrieval of the physical and electronic staff and Human Resource files;
  • Creation, modification, and position management for new and existing employees in the Human Resource Information System(HRIS);
  • Provide support in data compilation for the budgeting process;
  • In collaboration with the Human Resource Data & Administration Team Leader, support in the development and updating of Human Resource related reports as required;
  • Support in the compilation of annual compliance reports and data for operational risks for the sites;
  • Ensure the staff management policies are applied correctly in HRIS & data management in line with local legislation; and
  • Ensure that new employees are inducted and oriented in the use of ICRC HRIS systems & processes.

Qualifications

  • University Degree from a recognised institution;
  • Minimum 3-5 years professional working experience in a similar field;
  • Good knowledge of labour laws and the employment market;
  • Excellent command of written and spoken English (knowledge of French is an asset);
  • Advanced computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) with experience in HRIS;
  • Experience in HR administration tasks in payroll management;
  • Precise, rigorous with a high sense of confidentiality and integrity;
  • Certificate of good conduct; and
  • Must be a Kenyan Citizen.

How to apply

The interested candidates should submit their applications on or before 07th May 2021 at 4:30 pm with the CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree etc), and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Logistics Support Centre, HR Department via:

E-mail: lon_hr_rec_services@icrc.org

The reference HR Information Systems & Data Officer must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not clearly state the position for which you are applying & attach the required Degree & other supporting documents, your application will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply