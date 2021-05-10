Position: Data Clerk
Location: Kikuyu
Job description
The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Data Clerk.
Qualifications
- Form 4 Certificate.
- Certificate in Health Care Assistants Training
- Knowledge of MS Office Packages
- Police clearance certificate
- Good organizational and reporting skills
- Ability to meet set deadlines
- Should demonstrate high level of compassion, integrity, commitment, professionalism, stewardship and God fearing.
Responsibilities
- Ensuring all patients are issued with admission kits upon admission.
- Ordering, issuing and controlling consumables in the wards and theatres.
- Ensuring all surgical items issued to patients are billed accurately.
- Collecting tally sheets and billing for procedures.
How to apply
Qualified candidates should use the online application form on the hospitals website. Applications should be received not later than 21st May 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>