Position: Data Clerk

Location: Kikuyu

Job description

The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Data Clerk.

Qualifications

Form 4 Certificate.

Certificate in Health Care Assistants Training

Knowledge of MS Office Packages

Police clearance certificate

Good organizational and reporting skills

Ability to meet set deadlines

Should demonstrate high level of compassion, integrity, commitment, professionalism, stewardship and God fearing.

Responsibilities

Ensuring all patients are issued with admission kits upon admission.

Ordering, issuing and controlling consumables in the wards and theatres.

Ensuring all surgical items issued to patients are billed accurately.

Collecting tally sheets and billing for procedures.

How to apply





Qualified candidates should use the online application form on the hospitals website. Applications should be received not later than 21st May 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Click here to apply