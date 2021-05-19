Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – A video of a shocking robbery incident that took place in broad daylight at Nairobi’s Mlango Kubwa estate has surfaced.

In the footage that exposes the high level of crime in the country, three thugs are captured on camera mercilessly robbing a man before making away with all his valuables.

Two thugs first approached the victim from the front and in a split second, another thug joined in from behind and started robbing the victim.

The robbery incident happened under the glare of the public.

Is Kenya turning into a gangland?

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST