Job title: Customer Support Associate
Job Location: Kisumu
Job Description
The Customer Support Associate 2 will ensure that new customers are onboarded properly and provide support to Fresh Life Operators (FLOs). In particular, the Associate is expected to convert leads to opportunities and ensure continued support to FLOs run their Fresh Life Toilets (FLTs) successfully, ensure hygiene and cleanliness standards are well maintained, also ensure all cases are resolved on time. Additionally, the Associate will support network growth through securing referrals from existing customers and ensures the same network is sustained.
Responsibilities
- Deliver high touch customer service through phone calls and one on one
- conversations.
- Exercise good oral and written communication skill
- Knowledge of CRM use and ability to manage a call center
- Be thorough and pay attention to detail
- Have knowledge in report writing
- Be flexible and adaptable to work in the community.
- Demonstrated experience building relationships with stakeholders
- Experience with collecting and managing data
- Knowledge of Kisumu and low-income areas
- Demonstrated experience in the sanitation sector and knowledge of
- sanitation
- Ability to use MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint – medium level proficiency
- required
- Above all (and more essential than any academic qualification!) you must be
- practical, self- driven, resourceful, efficient and energetic!
Qualifications
- Degree Holder; Business Admin or Social Sciences
- At least 2 years’ relevant experience
- Working in the informal settlements will be an added advantage.
- Fluency in Kiswahili, English and Dholuo.
- Physically fit.
How to apply
Application Deadline
10/06/2021
Sanergy is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. All qualified persons are encouraged to apply.
