Job title: Customer Support Associate

Job Location: Kisumu

Job Description

The Customer Support Associate 2 will ensure that new customers are onboarded properly and provide support to Fresh Life Operators (FLOs). In particular, the Associate is expected to convert leads to opportunities and ensure continued support to FLOs run their Fresh Life Toilets (FLTs) successfully, ensure hygiene and cleanliness standards are well maintained, also ensure all cases are resolved on time. Additionally, the Associate will support network growth through securing referrals from existing customers and ensures the same network is sustained.

Responsibilities

Deliver high touch customer service through phone calls and one on one

conversations.

Exercise good oral and written communication skill

Knowledge of CRM use and ability to manage a call center

Be thorough and pay attention to detail

Have knowledge in report writing

Be flexible and adaptable to work in the community.

Demonstrated experience building relationships with stakeholders

Experience with collecting and managing data

Knowledge of Kisumu and low-income areas

Demonstrated experience in the sanitation sector and knowledge of

sanitation

Ability to use MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint – medium level proficiency

required

Above all (and more essential than any academic qualification!) you must be

practical, self- driven, resourceful, efficient and energetic!

Qualifications

Degree Holder; Business Admin or Social Sciences At least 2 years’ relevant experience Working in the informal settlements will be an added advantage. Fluency in Kiswahili, English and Dholuo. Physically fit.

How to apply

Application Deadline

10/06/2021

Click here to Apply

Sanergy is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. All qualified persons are encouraged to apply.