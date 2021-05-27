Sanergy is an award-winning social venture based in Nairobi, Kenya. We undertake three exciting lines of work:

We provide safe, sustainable sanitation services to residents living in urban informal settlements of Nairobi and Kisumu using end-to-end non-sewered sanitation Watch here!

We implement a circular economy model to sustainably manage sanitation and organic waste generated in Using technologies developed in-house, we upcycle the waste into insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer, and biomass fuel. We operate the largest organics recycling plant in East Africa. Watch here!

We partner with cities to develop and deliver safe sanitation and waste management for urban residents. Using a systematic methodology, we match cities’ sanitation and waste management needs with technology and service delivery models, and then offer clear guidance on the steps that governments, funders, service providers and technology developers can take to develop and implement integrated service delivery

Operational since 2011, Sanergy serves over 140,000 urban residents with safe sanitation services every day. Sanergy collects and treats over 12,000T of waste per year, and successfully sells its agricultural end-products to farmers in over 20 counties in Kenya, who see improved yields and increased incomes. At the same time, we have built a team of over 400 employees from diverse backgrounds who solve diverse problems, but all embody the drive, creativity, teamwork, and passion that make us achieve our goals. For our work, we have been recognized by the Gates Foundation as one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals accelerator; by Fast Company as one of the 10 most innovative companies in the world doing social good and one of the 10 best companies in Africa, and the Food Planet Prize for our innovative circular economy approach.

About the role

the Customer Support Associate 2 will ensure that new customers are onboarded properly and provide support to Fresh Life Operators (FLOs). In particular, the Associate is expected to convert leads to opportunities and ensure continued support to FLOs run their Fresh Life Toilets (FLTs) successfully, ensure hygiene and cleanliness standards are well maintained, also ensure all cases are resolved on time. Additionally, the Associate will support network growth through securing referrals from existing customers and ensures the same network is sustained.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deliver high touch customer service through phone calls and one on one

Exercise good oral and written communication skill

Knowledge of CRM use and ability to manage a call center

Be thorough and pay attention to detail

Have knowledge in report writing

Be ﬂexible and adaptable to work in the

Demonstrated experience building relationships with stakeholders

Experience with collecting and managing data

Knowledge of Kisumu and low-income areas

Demonstrated experience in the sanitation sector and knowledge of

sanitation

Ability to use MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint – medium level proﬁciency

required

Above all (and more essential than any academic qualiﬁcation!) you must be

practical, self- driven, resourceful, eﬃcient and energetic!

Qualiﬁcations

Degree Holder; Business Admin or Social Sciences

At least 2 years’ relevant experience

Working in the informal settlements will be an added

Fluency in Kiswahili, English and

Physically ﬁt.

Job Location: Kisumu

How To Apply

Application Deadline: 10/06/2021

Click here to Apply

Sanergy is an equal opportunity/aﬃrmative action employer. All qualiﬁed applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. All qualiﬁed persons are encouraged to apply.