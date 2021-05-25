Kewisco Sacco is a Tier Three Sacco based in Nairobi with a membership of 4500 members drawn from all over the country. We are looking for a Customer Service Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overall management of customer relations to improve client experience,

Recruit new members,

Sell Sacco’s products to member organizations and new organizations,

Advise members on Sacco products and advising them to patronise them,

Responding to members queries made through phone, Emails , walk-ins and social media accounts,

Resolve customer complaints and issues amicably,

Ensure new organizations’ membership and individuals documentation is 100% compliant to Sacco requirements,

Carry out customer satisfaction surveys ,analysing customer suggestions and making recommendations to the management for implementation,

Act as the public relations officer of the society,

Ensure proactive and regular contact with members/customers to determine service needs,

Ensure compliance with set Sacco procedures and policies that relates to customer service,

Develop process of capturing issues Impacting on customers,

Recommend reviews in service procedures ,policies and standards,

Any other duties assigned by the Sacco Management

Qualifications

Must have a minimum of KCSE grade C or equivalent

or equivalent Must be a holder of a Bachelor degree in Business or equivalent.

Certificate in Co–operative management, Marketing or Public relations or CPA 1 is an added advantage

Training in Customer is desired

At least 21 years of age.

Must be computer literate especially in Ms Office and at least one relevant Accounting software.

Skills and Desired Qualities

A person of integrity, team player and have effective oral and written communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills, outgoing personality, ability to work independently and effectively under pressure, meet strict deadlines and a good team player

Good analytical skills and able to work under minimum supervision.

Able to address customer complaints and difficult situations

Experience

A minimum of two (2) years of progressive working experience in customer service, marketing or administrative function in a financial institution.

Experience in Social Media monitoring is an added advantage

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria are invited to apply to the following attaching their curriculum vitae, certificates, testimonials and to reach the Sacco by 4th June, 2021. The applications must be in Hard copies;

C.E.O,

Kewisco Sacco Society Limited,

P. O Box 4491-00200,

Nairobi