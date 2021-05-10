CUSTOMER RELATIONS OFFICER
DIVISION/SECTION Consumer Protection,
GRADE/LEVEL IRA 6,,
IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR
Manager, Consumer Protection
Job Summary
Responsible for coordinating customer service activities and ensuring provision of quality customer service so as to attain high levels of customer satisfaction through enhanced service delivery
Responsibilities
Key Responsibilities Main task
- Customer Relations Initiate desired changes to improve customer service
- Monitor social media for complaints and issues raised against the Authority
- Receive and register complaints received against the Authority
- Initiate and follow up on the timely resolution of public complaints made against the Authority
- Coordinate and facilitate settlement of customer/stakeholders queries and inquiries and facilitating the flow of information between the Authority and its customers/stakeholders
- Assist in developing positive partnerships and relationships with customers and stakeholders
- Administer regular questionnaires to customers and analysing responses
- Prepare regular and timely reports on customer service issues and developments
Qualifications
Education and knowledge
- Bachelor’s degree in a business, social sciences or related field;
- Certificate in customer relations/public relations or related field;
- KCSE minimum grade C+
- Proficiency in ICT
Experience
- Five (5) years’ experience in a similar position;
- Specialist knowledge and experience in consumer relations management; and
- Knowledge of insurance
Skills
- Negotiation and analytical skills;
- Communication and reporting skills; and
- Organization and inter personal skills
Competences
- Professionalism;
- Ethical and integrity;
- Team player; and
- Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi task
How To Apply
Shortlisted candidates shall be required to present the following statutory documents during the interviews:
Certificate of good conduct from the Director of Criminal Investigations, Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board, Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, and report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau.
Terms of Offer
An attractive remuneration package commensurate with the responsibilities of the position will be negotiated with the right candidate.
If you believe you are the right candidate for the above position and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the job requirements given, please submit your application (clearly indicating on the envelope the reference number and position you are applying for) with a detailed CV, stating your position, current remuneration, qualifications, experience, names and addresses of three referees, email and telephone contacts together with copies of your certificates and national identification card by close of business on 24th May 2021 to:
Commissioner of Insurance & Chief Executive Officer
Insurance Regulatory Authority
Zep-Re Place
P.O Box 43505-00100
Nairobi
EMAIL : careers@ira.go.ke
IRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Persons With Disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvassing will result in automatic disqualification.
