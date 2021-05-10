CUSTOMER RELATIONS OFFICER

DIVISION/SECTION Consumer Protection,

GRADE/LEVEL IRA 6,,

IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR

Manager, Consumer Protection

Job Summary

Responsible for coordinating customer service activities and ensuring provision of quality customer service so as to attain high levels of customer satisfaction through enhanced service delivery

Responsibilities

Key Responsibilities Main task

Customer Relations Initiate desired changes to improve customer service

Monitor social media for complaints and issues raised against the Authority

Receive and register complaints received against the Authority

Initiate and follow up on the timely resolution of public complaints made against the Authority

Coordinate and facilitate settlement of customer/stakeholders queries and inquiries and facilitating the flow of information between the Authority and its customers/stakeholders

Assist in developing positive partnerships and relationships with customers and stakeholders

Key Responsibilities Main task

Administer regular questionnaires to customers and analysing responses

Prepare regular and timely reports on customer service issues and developments

Qualifications

Education and knowledge

Bachelor’s degree in a business, social sciences or related field;

Certificate in customer relations/public relations or related field;

KCSE minimum grade C+

Proficiency in ICT

Experience

Five (5) years’ experience in a similar position;

Specialist knowledge and experience in consumer relations management; and

Knowledge of insurance

Skills

Negotiation and analytical skills;

Communication and reporting skills; and

Organization and inter personal skills

Competences

Professionalism;

Ethical and integrity;

Team player; and

Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi task

How To Apply

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to present the following statutory documents during the interviews:

Certificate of good conduct from the Director of Criminal Investigations, Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board, Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, and report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau.

Terms of Offer

An attractive remuneration package commensurate with the responsibilities of the position will be negotiated with the right candidate.

If you believe you are the right candidate for the above position and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the job requirements given, please submit your application (clearly indicating on the envelope the reference number and position you are applying for) with a detailed CV, stating your position, current remuneration, qualifications, experience, names and addresses of three referees, email and telephone contacts together with copies of your certificates and national identification card by close of business on 24th May 2021 to:

Commissioner of Insurance & Chief Executive Officer

Insurance Regulatory Authority

Zep-Re Place

P.O Box 43505-00100

Nairobi

EMAIL : careers@ira.go.ke

IRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Persons With Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvassing will result in automatic disqualification.