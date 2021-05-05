Job Title: Client Service Assistant

Status: Full Time

Reports to: Legal Officer

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Date: 3rd May 2021.

Job Description

Responsible for providing administrative support to the Legal Officer.

Responsibilities

Coordination of the clients plot allocation (via Google Sheet) to ensure that this is done accurately and as per sales agreement allocations. The incumbent would be the sole administrator of this process and must ensure it is accurate and up to date at all times.

Ongoing review of client files to ensure that the correct client engagement procedures are followed by the Relationship Managers (‘RM’s) and that all the necessary support documentation is obtained at the point of engaging clients.

Maintain an organized procedure for obtaining all client legal documentation – National ID or passport, KRA pin, passport size photographs and other documentation as required by the legal officer.

Review completed transaction client files to ensure they contain the full set of transactional documents (e.g. sales agreements, receipts, addendums to the sale agreements etc) and are ready for the title transfer process;

Prepare the relevant documents that are required for each title transfer process (e.g. client documents, AMG Realtors documents, relevant transfer forms duly signed etc)– and document the same for purposes of tracking the progress.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Records Management from a recognized institution. • 2-3 years experience in a Real Estate Company.

Excellent database management and archiving skills,good interpersonal skills • Excellent knowledge of MS Office & Excel.

How to apply

If you possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Client Service Assistant) before 14th May 2021 to recruitment@amgrealtors.com