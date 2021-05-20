Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Popular YouTuber, Kabi Wa Jesus, who has been nicknamed ‘cousin eater’ after he sired a kid with his cousin, now claims that he is planning to venture into politics.

The father of two took to social media and informed his fans that he is thinking of using his influence to vie for an MP seat in 2022.

However, the post backfired after fans roasted him badly.

Some of his fans wondered how he will manage to handle a constituency yet he is not able to take care of the 7–year-old daughter that he sired with his cousin.

Here’s Kabi’s post that backfired badly.

See reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST