Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Francis Atwoli is a larger-than-life character who needs no introduction.

The flamboyant, long-serving COTU boss is a household name in Kenya, and beyond the borders, due to his lavish lifestyle and controversial political views.

One of Atwoli’s many children, a beautiful lass called Maria, who is a lawyer by profession, has left Kenyans in stitches after she confessed that they feared their dad so much that whenever he announced his arrival at home, they would scamper to their bedrooms from the sitting room.

According to Maria, who is very active on Twitter, whenever they heard their father’s car, they would disappear and leave their mother in the sitting room.

Interestingly, many Kenyans seemed to share her experience as they went on to narrate how they were brought up by strict parents – more so fathers.

See her tweet below and reaction from netizens.

