Friday, May 28,2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has lambasted the Nairobi County government after renaming a road in Kileleshwa after Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, brother Francis Atwoli.

The road formerly known as Dik Dik road is now Francis Atwoli Road.

On his Twitter page on Friday, Ahmednasir, who in the social circles is known as ‘Grand Mullah’ termed the move as a ‘total disgrace’ claiming that the COTU boss is arrogant to the poor.

“Total disgrace to name a street in Nairobi after @AtwoliDza.

“What are we telling poor workers he abandoned for the sake of my BELOVED JUBILEE?

“He is a BILLIONAIRE in a country where labour is enslaved by capital owners.

“He dines/wines with the rich/powerful & is disdainful of the poor,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

In his response, Atwoli said his record speaks for itself and he has never engaged in corrupt dealings like Ahmednasir.

“My record speaks for itself. Unlike you, I am a very honest man, I work hard, I never engage in corrupt dealings, I speak my mind and I am not a billionaire (like you).

“My influence is out of the growth of the labour movement in Kenya. Kenyans with jobs are protected,” Atwoli stated.

