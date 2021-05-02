Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Veteran Comedian and Radio Presenter, Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki, has offered to help former love birdsStella Bunei alias Jemutai, and her baby daddy Herman Kago, better known by the stage name Prof Hamo, solve their differences amicably.

This after the pair took to social media to wash their dirty linen with Jemutai accusing Hamo of being a deadbeat dad to their two kids.

The Hot96 presenter tried to defend himself claiming that he has been providing for his two kids only for Jemutai to embarrass him by revealing that the only amount of money that she has ever received from Hamo is just a mere Ksh 9,000.

Now, Churchill, who gave both comedians a platform to showcase their talent, stated that the public spat between the comedians on social media will hurt their image.

Taking to Twitter, Churchill wrote:

“We have had a long cordial talk with Hamo and Jemutai and agreed to deal with the matter privately and find an amicable solution.. in the end, the kids have to win,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST