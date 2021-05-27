Title: Store Clerk – Manufacturing,

Industry: Manufacturing,

Location: Thika,

Salary: Competitive,

Our client is a well-established manufacturer of FMCG products based in Thika. The company produces quality branded fruit drinks, sauces, spreads and mineral water. They seek to hire an organized and energetic store clerk who will be tasked with handling the company’s incoming and outgoing merchandise, and managing the company’s stock.

Responsibilities

Keep track of all inventory, ensuring there are no discrepancies or losses.

Accepts deliveries of company products and stores them accordingly.

Orders and restocks new supplies.

Receives customer and client orders.

Packs and ships orders for delivery.

Inspects all orders being received and shipped, checking for damage, defective parts, and missing items.

Reports and returns damaged product.

Addresses and resolves any complaints about products, shipping speeds, or damaged items.

Keeps warehouse area clean and organized.

Reports to warehouse supervisor or management to alert them of any issues with shipping or receiving.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Store Clerk– Manufacturing) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on/before Wednesday 2nd June, 2021