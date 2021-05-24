Job Title: Spare Parts Picking Clerk

Areas: Nairobi

Job description

Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Spare Parts Picking Clerk position for one of our clients

The Picking clerk is responsible for the timely picking and issuing of parts from the SAP system.

Responsibilities

Timely pick and bin parts in the warehouse.

Log all failed picks and share with the Warehouse Coordinator.

Proper filing of approved picking documents for future reference.

Update the pick time template.

Bin replenishment from the bulk storage location.

Flag out critical parts shortage and forward replenishment request to the Warehouse Coordinator.

Drive a safety culture.

To work safely and use PPE i.e., safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves and dust masks.

Report all warehouse incidents to the Warehouse Coordinator.

Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance.

Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and movement of goods in the warehouse.

Ensure high housekeeping standards.

Provision of excellent customer service.

Qualifications

A Diploma.

One year experience.

Have knowledge of SAP.

Good communication skills.

Good Interpersonal skills.

Keen to detail.

Organization skills.

How to apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 25th May 2021. Clearly indicate the job title.