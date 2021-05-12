JOB TITLE: LEGAL CLERK
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
INDUSTRY: MANUFACTURING
SALARY: KSHs 30,000.00-40,000.00
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI
Responsibilities
- Provide administrative support to the Director, external lawyer and enhance office effectiveness
- Read, edit, draft and interpret all company documents, letters and contracts
- Handle communication with clients, witnesses etc.
- Administratively support and attend trials
- Prepare case briefs and summarize depositions, interrogatories and testimony
- Conduct investigations and statistical/documentary research
- Locate and develop case relevant information
- Type up and file basic legal documents and correspondence
- Answer and direct phone calls
- Maintain contact lists
- Monitor deadlines and juggle calendars
- Research on diverse range of assigned issues, documents and case history to ensure accuracy of advice and procedures;
Qualifications
- Diploma or Certificate in Law (paralegal studies)
- Three (3) years proven working experience as court clerk, legal assistant or legal secretary.
- Familiarity with law, legal procedures and protocols, and court system
- Satisfactory knowledge of day-to-day operations of a legal office
- Computer literacy
- Proficiency in English
- Working knowledge of case management software
- Excellent secretarial and organizational skills
- Ability to juggle multiple activities and work under pressure
- Demonstrated competence in Process Service and a Process Service Certificate from the High Court of Kenya will be an added advantage.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV’s quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
