JOB TITLE: LEGAL CLERK

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: MANUFACTURING

SALARY: KSHs 30,000.00-40,000.00

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

Responsibilities

Provide administrative support to the Director, external lawyer and enhance office effectiveness

Read, edit, draft and interpret all company documents, letters and contracts

Handle communication with clients, witnesses etc.

Administratively support and attend trials

Prepare case briefs and summarize depositions, interrogatories and testimony

Conduct investigations and statistical/documentary research

Locate and develop case relevant information

Type up and file basic legal documents and correspondence

Answer and direct phone calls

Maintain contact lists

Monitor deadlines and juggle calendars

Research on diverse range of assigned issues, documents and case history to ensure accuracy of advice and procedures;

Qualifications

Diploma or Certificate in Law (paralegal studies)

Three (3) years proven working experience as court clerk, legal assistant or legal secretary.

Familiarity with law, legal procedures and protocols, and court system

Satisfactory knowledge of day-to-day operations of a legal office

Computer literacy

Proficiency in English

Working knowledge of case management software

Excellent secretarial and organizational skills

Ability to juggle multiple activities and work under pressure

Demonstrated competence in Process Service and a Process Service Certificate from the High Court of Kenya will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV’s quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.