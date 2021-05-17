Job Title: Legal /Court Process Clerk Grade 5

Job Location: Kitui

Job Description

The Legal /Court Process Clerk Grade 5 shall:

Responsibilities

Prepare legal drafts by assembling and organizing information for legal forms and documents, including complaints, declarations, discovery requests, responses.

Maintain a calendar by entering and updating requirements, court dates, and meetings.

Protect the University’s reputation by keeping client information confidential.

Maintain and update files and databases for other documentation such as personnel records, financial reports, or policies.

Compile legal documentation into files and maintain an organized filing system.

Deliver documentation to law firms and other locations as needed.

Create photocopies and reproductions of records and legal documentation.

Organize large amounts of legal documents, invoices, and letters.

Administratively support, attend court, file and effect service of legal/court documents.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Legal Officer.

Qualifications

Diploma in Law.

Five (5) years’ experience in a busy and reputable organization and/or law firm in litigation, commercial and conveyancing law.

Basic knowledge in drafting court pleadings.

Computer Proficient.

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on Leadership and Integrity.

How to apply

South Eastern Kenya University is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to have current clearance certificates from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applications, in ten (10) copies, should be addressed to:

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration and Human Resource Management

South Eastern Kenya University

P.O. BOX 170-90200,

KITUI.

The deadline for submitting application is Friday, 21st May, 2021. Applications received after this date will not be considered. Duly shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

SEKU is an equal opportunity employer and female candidates and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.