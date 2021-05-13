Transit Clerk

Job Description

Responsible for transportation of transit cargo from Kenyan region to Other Eastern African countries.

Responsibilities

  • Seek transportation resources and arrange trucks to do transportation,
  • Do declaration or give instruction in assistance with the declarant to do export documentation.
  • Complete border clearance process and make sure trucks can finish transit smoothly.  

Qualifications

  • 5 years‘ transit experience of Eastern African countries.
  • MUST HAVE;
  • Master process and rules (customs and traffic) in Eastern African counties, especially South Sudan and DRC(Congo).
  • Declaration knowledge with progressive experience (preferably EACFFP certification)
  • Master arrangement and tracking trucks, implement loading. Master knowledge of trucks and transportation.
  • Bring transit resources to company—Transit transporters (Normal trucks and Low-loaders), borders clearance agents in passing countries and destination.
  • Knowledge of ICMS will be an added advantage

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, make your application through admin.kenya@cjsmartcargo.com to reach us by close of business, 30th May 2021

