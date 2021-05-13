Transit Clerk
Job Description
Responsible for transportation of transit cargo from Kenyan region to Other Eastern African countries.
Responsibilities
- Seek transportation resources and arrange trucks to do transportation,
- Do declaration or give instruction in assistance with the declarant to do export documentation.
- Complete border clearance process and make sure trucks can finish transit smoothly.
Qualifications
- 5 years‘ transit experience of Eastern African countries.
- MUST HAVE;
- Master process and rules (customs and traffic) in Eastern African counties, especially South Sudan and DRC(Congo).
- Declaration knowledge with progressive experience (preferably EACFFP certification)
- Master arrangement and tracking trucks, implement loading. Master knowledge of trucks and transportation.
- Bring transit resources to company—Transit transporters (Normal trucks and Low-loaders), borders clearance agents in passing countries and destination.
- Knowledge of ICMS will be an added advantage
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualification, make your application through admin.kenya@cjsmartcargo.com to reach us by close of business, 30th May 2021
