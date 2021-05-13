Transit Clerk

Job Description

Responsible for transportation of transit cargo from Kenyan region to Other Eastern African countries.

Responsibilities

Seek transportation resources and arrange trucks to do transportation,

Do declaration or give instruction in assistance with the declarant to do export documentation.

Complete border clearance process and make sure trucks can finish transit smoothly.

Qualifications

5 years ‘ transit experience of Eastern African countries .

‘ transit experience of Eastern African countries MUST HAVE;

Master process and rules (customs and traffic) in Eastern African counties, especially South Sudan and DRC(Congo).

Declaration knowledge with progressive experience (preferably EACFFP certification)

Master arrangement and tracking trucks, implement loading. Master knowledge of trucks and transportation.

Bring transit resources to company—Transit transporters (Normal trucks and Low-loaders), borders clearance agents in passing countries and destination.

Knowledge of ICMS will be an added advantage

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, make your application through admin.kenya@cjsmartcargo.com to reach us by close of business, 30th May 2021