Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Newly appointed Chief Justice, Martha Koome, has started flexing her muscles barely 24 hours after she was sworn in as the President of the Judiciary.

In her statement after she was sworn in on Friday, Koome issued a raft of demands the president must meet for the Judiciary to function well.

She said the Judiciary will remain independent and that she will ensure that justice is served without favoring either side.

“I have no difficulties to state the independence of the Judiciary in decision making cannot be interfered with.

“Like the Judiciary, we are accountable for the resources entrusted to us. Everybody should bear his or her weight. Justice belongs to all of us,” she said.

She also asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure the budget allocations in support of the Judiciary functions is provided in time extending that it will ensure investigation of cases before prosecution is carried out efficiently.

“The executive must ensure budgetary allocations that support the functions of the Judiciary, to ensure to get the necessary support for court orders to be obeyed and implemented, that investigation are prosecutions of cases are undertaken efficiently, the Legislature has a role to oversight other branches including approving nominations,” Koome said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST