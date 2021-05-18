Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Renowned city stylist and makeup artist, Phoina, is reportedly dating a prominent politician.

According to whispers, the well-oiled politician flew the 31-year-old stylist to Dubai last weekend for the Idd-ul-Fitr holiday.

We also understand that the said politician has been financing Phoina’s flamboyant lifestyle and business ventures.

Here are photos of the flashy single mother of one balling hard in Dubai last weekend in a vacation trip sponsored by a Mheshimiwa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST