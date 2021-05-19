Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has asked investigative agencies to prosecute Kiambu Governor James Nyoro for disrupting the vote-counting exercise in the Juja constituency by-election.

On Tuesday evening, IEBC suspended the exercise after Nyoro accompanied by Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, stormed Mwai Kibaki’s Amphitheater in Mang’u High School where the process was underway.

“At around 10:20 pm tonight there was disruption of the tallying process at Mang’u HighSchool Tallying center in Juja Constituency by a group of individuals led by the KiambuCounty Governor Mr. James Nyoro,” Chebukati said.

Ranting to the media, Nyoro claimed that votes belonging to Jubilee Party candidate Susan Waititu were dumped in a school in Juja calling for a halt of the counting and tallying.

Nyoro said that unknown individuals were out to rig the elections in favour of the People Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate, George Koimburi, who is being supported by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, and Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST