Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Former Police Spokesman Charles Owino has opened up on his relationship with Inspector General, Hillary Mutyambai, and why he was transferred from the Police Spokesperson’s office to the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons (KNFP).

Speaking yesterday after his transfer, Owino stated that the IG wasn’t to blame for his transfer and dismissed rumours that he had fallen out of favour with the police boss.

He noted that his appointment as KNFP’s new Deputy Director was meant to shield him from critics especially after he declared interest in the 2022 Siaya gubernatorial seat.

“I’ve put my best foot forward in the National Police Service (NPS).”

“The transfer accords me less visibility and controversy before my time to leave the service comes either late this year or early next year to contest Siaya governor’s seat.”

“The transfer was not done in bad faith.”

“You automatically become prejudiced the moment you declare interest in a political seat,” Owino stated.

According to Owino, he was unfazed by reports alleging that he was transferred owing to his political ambitions.

His new role, he alluded, would offer him less public scrutiny as his previous job entailed several press conferences and defending the interest of NPS.

“It’s only fair that I get deployed to an area with less focus and visibility. My competitors would have seen me as having an undue advantage had I remained in that position

“However, I shall make my exit when the PSC calls on civil servants with political ambitions to declare their interests,” he declared.

Owino is seeking to succeed Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga, whose second term ends in 2022 on an ODM ticket.

