Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Bashir Mahmoud, a Kenyan-Somali businessman with American citizenship, is still missing, five days after he disappeared.

Bashir was last seen at an entertainment joint in Miale, Lavington before he went missing.

CCTV footage shared online shows the businessman dishing out money to guards and staff at Miale, before driving away in his posh Range Rover.

Bashir was reportedly abducted by unknown people after leaving the entertainment joint.

His Range Rover was found burnt to ashes in Ngong Forest.

The well-connected businessman has previously been photographed with prominent Kenyans including President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

He reportedly runs a construction company that secures Government tenders.

Here’s CCTV footage showing his last moments at Miale, a famous entertainment joint in Lavington, before he was abducted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST