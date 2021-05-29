Saturday, 29 May 2021 – Two middle-aged men were shot dead yesterday night after they raided a shop in Likoni, Mombasa County, while armed with all manner of crude weapons.

The robbery mission turned deadly after the owner of the shop, who is a police officer, cornered the three thugs just when they were breaking into the shop.

CCTV footage shared online shows the cop firing at the thugs as they fled for their dear lives when they realized he was armed.

Two thugs were shot dead on the spot while the other one escaped with gunshot wounds.

Watch the CCTV footage.

