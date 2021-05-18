Tuesday, 18 May 2021 – Youthful businessman, Peter Waweru, has confirmed that he is officially married to Laikipia Woman Rep, Cate Waruguru.

Speaking in an interview, Waweru, a renowned businessman who deals with shipping and consolidations of goods, said he wants people to respect Waruguru and identify her as his official wife.

“Cate is my wife and people should stop saying we are dating or whatever they say. She is my wife and we live together,” he said and added that her parents have already blessed their union after he paid the dowry.

“I have even done the first part of dowry payment ‘kuhanda ithigi’ to prove she is my wife,” he disclosed.

Waweru said that he separated with his wife Zipporah Njoki two years ago after endless domestic disputes.

He further added that he is in the process of legally divorcing Njoki after falling in love with Waruguru.

“She is my ex-wife and we are in the process of divorcing. Cate is no longer my girlfriend and that nonsense of we are cohabiting should stop. Those are allegations,” he said.

