Home Gossip CATE WARUGURU is just juicy – No wonder PETER WAWERU dumped his... CATE WARUGURU is just juicy – No wonder PETER WAWERU dumped his wife – Look at these photos. May 14, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Niko na mzee na tuko na yeye hapa – Video of serial husband snatcher, CATE WARUGURU, introducing PETER WAWERU, NJOKI’s husband, in church emerges. MAXWELL ODONGO wrecks his baby mama’s marriage after revealing online that he still chews her secretly – The woman has been divorced. Let love blossom: CATE WARUGURU tells haters and shares a romantic photo with PETER WAWERU, the married man she snatched from another woman. My husband was God-fearing until he met CATE WARUGURU – NJOKI reveals how the controversial Woman Rep destroyed her marriage, causing her pain and... Details emerge on how CATE WARUGURU has bewitched PETER WAWERU with love, forcing him to evict his wife and kids from their matrimonial home... Meet PETER WAWERU, the man who kicked out his wife and eloped with serial husband snatcher, CATE WARUGURU (PHOTOs). Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow