Position: Cashier

Location: Kiambu 

Job Description  

Responsible for advising on bills and collecting payments.

Responsibilities

  • Receiving and managing all transactions from patients and ensuring  effective reconciliations. 
  • Warmly receive and ably guide patients in relation to hospital’s  services, charges, and general enquiries.  
  • Efficiently process insurance, NHIF and other corporate clients in  keeping with existing billing guidelines and pricing policy. • Accurately post all transactions in the hospital system and maintain  receipts and other supporting documents.  
  • Prepare and seek proper authorization and post credit sales, cash  refunds and discounts, backed by relevant documentation. Prepare  accurate sales summary and other daily reports for daily handing over  process.  
  • Perform proper hand over process and maintain suitable end-to-end  tracking of issues pertaining to cash office operations.  
  • Ensure proper use of equipment and report any repairs and  maintenance requirements.  
  • Maintain adequate levels of stationery and other supplies used in the  cash office. 
  • Any other duties assigned by the accountant. 

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Business Administration or any other related field from a  recognized institution. 
  • At least CPA level 2 with 2 years’ experience preferably in a hospital  set up.
  • Excellent communication skills, problem solving, critical thinking and  computer skills 
  • Certificate of Good Conduct. 

How to apply

  • Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online  application form on; www.stbridgethospital.co.ke/careers • Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV. 
  • We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the  applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment  agency. 

• We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

