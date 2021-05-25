Position: Cashier
Location: Kiambu
Job Description
Responsible for advising on bills and collecting payments.
Responsibilities
- Receiving and managing all transactions from patients and ensuring effective reconciliations.
- Warmly receive and ably guide patients in relation to hospital’s services, charges, and general enquiries.
- Efficiently process insurance, NHIF and other corporate clients in keeping with existing billing guidelines and pricing policy. • Accurately post all transactions in the hospital system and maintain receipts and other supporting documents.
- Prepare and seek proper authorization and post credit sales, cash refunds and discounts, backed by relevant documentation. Prepare accurate sales summary and other daily reports for daily handing over process.
- Perform proper hand over process and maintain suitable end-to-end tracking of issues pertaining to cash office operations.
- Ensure proper use of equipment and report any repairs and maintenance requirements.
- Maintain adequate levels of stationery and other supplies used in the cash office.
- Any other duties assigned by the accountant.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Business Administration or any other related field from a recognized institution.
- At least CPA level 2 with 2 years’ experience preferably in a hospital set up.
- Excellent communication skills, problem solving, critical thinking and computer skills
- Certificate of Good Conduct.
How to apply
- Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online application form on; www.stbridgethospital.co.ke/careers • Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.
- We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.
• We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>