Position: Cashier

Location: Kiambu

Job Description

Responsible for advising on bills and collecting payments.

Responsibilities

Receiving and managing all transactions from patients and ensuring effective reconciliations.

Warmly receive and ably guide patients in relation to hospital’s services, charges, and general enquiries.

Efficiently process insurance, NHIF and other corporate clients in keeping with existing billing guidelines and pricing policy. • Accurately post all transactions in the hospital system and maintain receipts and other supporting documents.

Prepare and seek proper authorization and post credit sales, cash refunds and discounts, backed by relevant documentation. Prepare accurate sales summary and other daily reports for daily handing over process.

Perform proper hand over process and maintain suitable end-to-end tracking of issues pertaining to cash office operations.

Ensure proper use of equipment and report any repairs and maintenance requirements.

Maintain adequate levels of stationery and other supplies used in the cash office.

Any other duties assigned by the accountant.

Qualifications

Diploma in Business Administration or any other related field from a recognized institution.

At least CPA level 2 with 2 years’ experience preferably in a hospital set up.

Excellent communication skills, problem solving, critical thinking and computer skills

Certificate of Good Conduct.

How to apply

Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online application form on; www.stbridgethospital.co.ke/careers • Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.

We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.

• We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted