Our client dealing with commercial and residential properties is hiring for Site Supervisor / Caretaker.

Requirements

> Diploma in a relevant course.

> At least 1 year experience in real estate an added advantage.

> Team player.

> Ability to work with minimal supervision.

> Good communication skills.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Site supervisor Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days (by 8th May 2021).

Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.