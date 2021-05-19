Closing date: May 28, 2021

The Role

The Campaigner will primarily support the roll-out of the 2021 CREST Priorities – People’s Vaccines and Climate Justice. Reporting to the Campaign Manager, the campaigner will also help facilitate the campaigning capacity development, learning and knowledge sharing across the federation. Specifically,

Supports development of, coordinates, manages and delivers Climate Justice and People’s Vaccines actions, events and mobilisation activities, in order to meet the campaigns’ agreed objectives and targets. Working with ActionAid member countries and other Global Secretariat stakeholders, ensure effective ownership of these activities across the ActionAid Federation.

Support AAI countries with their campaign work especially for jointly coordinated activities for the CREST Priorities and to ensure information about campaign actions nationally and globally are effectively transmitted across the federation to enhance coordination and shared learning.

Ensure that public and supporter campaigning and communications strategies for the campaign can reach and engage large numbers of potential supporters. Devise and produce actions for supporters and the wider public to contribute to campaign objectives. Produce or manage the production of print and web communication materials for the campaign and for regional or international events organised for the campaign.

Playing a coordinating role internally to ensure all of the structures of ActionAid are contributing. With the Campaign Manager, identify risks that may arise from the CREST pushes and develop plans with GS and country colleagues to address and manage them. Liaise with heads of CREST priorities and their teams, to develop clear political influencing plans and messaging linked to the campaign strategy and annual plan. Ensure online mobilisation approaches are effectively incorporated into national strategies and plans

Ensure a strong knowledge and learning campaigns culture in the Federation. Ensure there are clear supporter targets accompanying all campaign pushes that have been agreed by all countries involved in the push. Ensure there are clear plans and assigned responsibilities for the effective monitoring and reporting of indicators for pushes; contribute to monitoring of agreed campaign indicators. Maintain a high level of up to date knowledge of national activities, plans and challenges for the campaign and ensure information is circulated to relevant stakeholders within the federation.

Who we’re looking for

A competent indivudual with a relevant Bachelors or Master’s degree with substantial experience in locally and nationally rooted campaigning, particularly involving people living in poverty and their organisations- building power from below.

Sh/e will need to be organised and responsive with excellent written/verbal skills.

How to Apply

Please click on this link https://actionaidinternational.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=66 to start the application process. Please upload an up-to-date CV and a covering letter, clearly explaining your suitability against the essential criteria in the job profile.

To be considered for this role, you must be able to provide proof of eligibility to work in London, Nairobi or Johannesburg at the time of appointment.

Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be shortlisted- usually within 2 weeks of the closing date.