Sunday, May 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Saturday, May 1, lifted the cessation of movement in the Counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu, and Nakuru.

During the Labour Day celebrations, Uhuru announced that the curfew had also been revised to 10 pm to 4 am from 8 pm to 4 am, with effect from midnight on May 1, 2021.

“That the hours of curfew in the Zoned Area are revised to commence at 10 pm and end at 4 am, with effect from midnight on this 1st day of May 2021, until otherwise directed,” he stated.

This, he noted, was after the Covid-19 positivity rate went low in the last month.

“Data from our medical experts suggests the same trend in the zoned area we put on lockdown during my March 26th, 2021 address. After one month of lockdown, COVID caseload within the zoned area has come down by 72%.” the president noted.

The Head of State directed that in-person and congregational worship resumes in strict fidelity to the guidelines issued by the Inter-Faith Council and Ministry of Health.

“However, the attending congregation is capped to 1/3 (One-third) of the capacity of the place of worship,” the president stated.

The president directed that all education institutions in all levels of learning shall re-open per the calendar issued by the Ministry of Education.

The sporting activities shall be guided by the regulations to be issued by the Ministry of Health jointly with the Ministry of Sports.

Further, the president encouraged all employers and enterprises to allow employees to work from home, with the only exception being concerning employees working in critical or essential services that cannot be delivered remotely.

Hospitals were directed to limit the number of visitors for hospitalized patients to one visitor per patient per day.

However, Uhuru prohibited political gatherings until otherwise directed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST