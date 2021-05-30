Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





(REF: EAC/HR/2020-21/010)

Grade : P2

Directorate: Finance

Department: Budget

Job reports to Director Finance

Duty Station: Arusha, Tanzania

Main Purpose of the Job:





The Senior Budget Officer coordinate the Community’s budget preparations, administer and manage all aspects of the budget functions including examining the budget estimates or proposals for accuracy, precision, and completeness during the budgeting process; ensuring conformity with financial procedures, policies and organizational objectives during the implementation process; and preparation of timely management accounting reports for management decision making.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Plan, organize, coordinate, prioritize, assign, and evaluate the work of the Budget Office;

Develop, write, coordinate, and provide initial implementation, and evaluation of long-range capital, financial and budgetary policies and procedures to influence EAC behavior and encourage fiscal responsibility;

Consolidation of the cost centers budget proposals to the management;

Participate in consultations with General Purpose Committee of EAC Assembly on the proposals;

Develop and maintain database, including the creation of links to obtain Information from spreadsheets, financial and account information, and SUN databases; development and maintenance for capital project reporting and coordinating, and spreadsheet application development and maintenance to provide timely, accurate, and essential information for financial decision making and creation of the budget document;

Carry out the mid-year review of the EAC budget every January;

Hold meetings for discussing the status of the budget with budget implementers.

Advice on the possibility of budget flexibility when need arise;

Participate in the Sectoral, EAC investment activities, resource mobilization, Council and Summit meetings;

Work closely with, department heads, and other professional staff within the Community in the development of the budget, Capital Improvement Plan, and other financial reports;

Acts as a liaison to other Community Offices and Directorates, administers and participates in special projects relating to ongoing Community-wide issues and programs; coordinates or conduct activities with other Community Offices, directorates and departments;

Monitor funding sources, agency expenditures and allotments while ensuring compliance with legislative intent, accounting regulations, and audit compliance principles;

Perform duties as may be assigned by the Management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience:

Masters degree in Economics, Economic Policy and Planning, Economic Policy Management or a related field. He/she must be Certified Public Accountant (final certificate) .

8 years of experience with 3 years at Senior level. Knowledge of MTEF processes is an added advantage .

Skills and Competencies:

Must have Knowledge of IFRS, IAS, IPSAS and Accounting Conventions, Knowledge of applicable legal framework (Donor requirements), Knowledge of ISA and International Audit \requirements, management and governance skills, Knowledge of use of automated accounting and information management systems.

Must also have

Ability for Planning and organization, Diversity management and Leadership

Ability to work well with others under deadline situations and respond to changes in priorities.

Good written and verbal communication skills and strong organizational

Ability to work independently, take initiative, set priorities and see projects through to completion.

Employ problem-solving skills and analysis, and report problems to the Director Finance, as necessary.

Strong service orientation.

Excellent communication and report writing skills;

Ability to work as a team leader and to motivate others; and

Ability to work under pressure and to deliver on the set deadlines.

Eligibility for applications:

Applicants from all EAC Partner States are eligible to apply for the above position

Terms and Conditions of Service :

The above position is tenable for a contract of five (5) years renewable once .

This position is subject to the application of the Quota System.

Fringe Benefits:

The established posts offer attractive fringe benefits including housing allowance, transport allowance, education allowance, a medical scheme, and insurance cover.

Education Qualifications:

All candidates applying must have qualifications that are recognized by the relevant national accreditation body in their respective Partner State. This condition is applicable for locally and internationally attained qualifications.

All professions that require registration with the specific professional bodies will be expected to do so in compliance with the requirements of their respective Partner States.

Relevant Working Experience:

Internship, training and apprenticeship will not be considered as relevant work experience.

Equal Opportunity:

The EAC is an equal opportunity employer; therefore, female candidates are particularly encouraged to apply. EAC will only respond to those candidates who strictly meet the set requirements.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the qualification and experience requirements for the above mentioned position are advised to :

Fill in the application form attached ( download from here );

); attach their application letter, a detailed CV, Copies of certified academic certificates , and a copy of National Identity Card or Passport in PDF format scanned in one (1) file.

Please quote the respective reference number on both the application letter and envelope.

For electronic submission, please quote the respective reference number on the subject of the email and send to the address given below.

This is a re-advertised position, however, previous applicants are invited to resubmit their applications.

Applications should be submitted to the address below not later than Friday, 11th June 2021.

Please note:

1. You may submit your application either electronically or in hard copy but not both.

2. Applications which do not :

have EAC application form;

indicate nationality and age;

have the reference number;

or have an application letter attached;

have certified copies of their academic degrees and other professional Certificates;

or fail to provide three referees will be disqualified.

3. Only qualified candidates will be contacted

4. EAC Staff Rules and Regulations preclude considerations of applicants above 55 years of age.

Please note that EAC does not require candidates to pay money for the recruitment process. All invitations for interviews will be done in writing.

A due diligence will be conducted for all successful candidates in respect of their academic certificates (certification by a recognized higher education body in respective Partner States) and employment records .