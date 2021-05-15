Saturday, April 15, 2021 – In 2019, a Fifth Year Mechanical Engineering student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) identified as Brian Kibet Bera, was shot and wounded after he was caught sneaking into State House.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said that the student was armed with a knife and when he was ordered to stop by police officers who guard the house on the hill, he refused and threatened them with the knife.

Brian was shot and wounded on the left shoulder by the officers manning the gate.

The young and bright man, who scored 407 marks in KCPE and went to Nairobi school for his secondary education, has now turned into a drug addict.

Brian reportedly dropped out of JKUAT where he was a top student before he started developing strange behaviours.

He now calls himself a prophet and spends most of his time smoking bhang and writing strange prophecies on Facebook.

Brian posted photos on his Facebook page smoking bhang and captioned them, “Getting high before meeting The Most High.”

It’s heartbreaking to see such a bright young man being wasted away.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST