Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Activist Boniface Mwangi may have messed with the wrong woman after he touched the nerve of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

This is after Waiguru lambasted Mwangi over his remarks on the people of Kirinyaga County.

In a statement on Wednesday, Waiguru said that the activist cannot use her name “to get funding” from gullible donors, and that he should respect people and their families.

“Do not insult the people of Kirinyaga, they voted for development that they can now see… Respect us and our families!” Waiguru said.

In the course of his activism, Mwangi, in a tweet directed at the people of Kirinyaga County on Tuesday, asked if the person they elected had brought them development.

Waiguru went on to point out to Mwangi the award she received on Tuesday – being named the second-best performing governor – by a Mizani Africa survey.

“Our concept is simple, the #KirinyagaRising vision; empowering our people through improving service delivery and inclusive development.”

“I always believe in leaving a place better than I found it,” she said.

In the Mizani awards, the first position was scooped by Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki with a percentage of 79.7.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang came third with 79.0 percent and Mombasa’s Hassan Joho was fourth, with 78.9 percent.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Kiambu’s James Nyoro, and Taita Taveta’s Granton Samboja ranked fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST