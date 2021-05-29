Saturday, May 29, 2021 – On May 13, 2021, actress and media personality Makena Njeri officially came out of the closet and announced that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

“I remember for the first time in my life after very many years, I looked at the mirror and said to myself ‘I am gay, I am unique and this is my truth’,” she said.

The former Tahidi High actress has opened up on her much-publicized relationship with Michelle Ntalami, explaining how instrumental she has been in her life.

Makena and Michelle have been a couple for some time and never shy from exchanging sweet nothings on social media.

Ntalami is a successful entrepreneur dealing with organic beauty products

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Makena, who is currently the Bold Network CEO, narrated that Ms. Ntalami has always been by her side through thick and thin.

“Of course this period cannot come to an end before I thank the one and only Michelle 💎@michelle.ntalami

Meehhnnn we have been through it all and just like I said I can never say the whole story on one post but slowly over time. I remember when I was trolled every morning for 3 months for living my truth and I was so scared of what the universe will say or do you were always there to remind me of who I am,” her post read in part.

The former BBC reporter went on to reveal that their relationship and friendship has been questioned so many times.

“Our relationship and friendship was questioned so many times and you were dragged on the mud together with me so many times but not once did you fail to stand by me.

“Thank you for being a true friend through it all and when the idea of starting a company that will help other people like me to live their truth Boldly you were there through the discussions and when the time was right you held me down and who would have ever asked for a better person to come up with such a beautiful work of art a creative logo skillfully curated by you and a world-class website that many have praised since we launched,” shared Ms. Makena.

Adding: “For sure everyone needs a solid friend like Michelle and today I raise you one 🥂.

“I celebrate you for who you have been to me and the footprints you have left with your beautiful heart towards people in the queer community.

“I thank you and @boldnetworkafrica will forever speak about you and remind generations of the person you are.

“Where you are today I salute you Michelle keep living your truth fiercely and I will always have your back.”

