Saturday, May 29, 2021 – A 25-year-old lady from Thika has a reason to thank God after she safely gave birth to quadruplets.

The young woman delivered the babies at Thika Level 5 hospital and they are all healthy.

The photos were shared by renowned Thika business lady Gladys Chania Mwangi.

Gladys, who owns the famous Chania buses, visited the mother and her newly born kids and showered them with goodies.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.