Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Flamboyant city preachers Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife, Kathy, are set to expand their church empire after laying a foundation for their new mega-church christened JCC Paradise.

Bishop Kiuna shared a plan for the new church and posted photos at the construction site pouring anointing oil on the foundation.

“We took time to speak a blessing and pour oil on the foundation of our new building at JCC paradise.

“We shall finish this amazing building in excellence to the Glory of God, ” he wrote.

Kiuna and his wife are among the richest pastors in Kenya.

They mainly target middle-class Kenyans who bless them with tithes and offerings.

The flamboyant preachers focus on preaching the prosperity gospel.

Here are photos of the upcoming mega-church christened JCC paradise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST