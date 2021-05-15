Saturday, 15 May 2021 – Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife, Kathy, are milking Kenyans dry through their thriving church business.

The cunning preachers target middle-class Kenyans who have well-paying jobs and brainwash them through prosperity gospel.

The Kiuna’s have featured prominently in a thread started on Facebook to expose how rogue preachers are brainwashing innocent Kenyans.

A Facebook user narrated how a newly-wed couple gave all their wedding gifts to the Kiunas in the name of sowing a seed and took a bank loan of Sh 500,000 and gave it to the church.

Here’s a post by the Facebook user.

