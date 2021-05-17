Monday, May 17, 2021 – A family is distressed after their son went missing on Sunday.

According to information shared on social media, the boy was last seen riding his bike at Membley Estate on Sunday noon while clad in a yellow short and pink t-shirt.

He has not returned home since then.

His family is urging anyone who might have seen him to call the number provided on the poster or report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST