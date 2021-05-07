Friday, May 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga adherents are currently having a hangover after they were humiliated on Thursday when the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill sailed through in Parliament.

Ruto and his group were opposed to the passing of the bill while President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, were supporting the bill.

At least 320 MPs participated in the vote at the second stage where 235 supported the bill, 83 opposed while two abstained.

Most of Ruto’s allies rejected the bill during the vote that largely took a cue from the political alignments in the country.

Commenting on Facebook after the passing of the bill, former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, said although MPs passed the bill, a recent opinion poll shows that majority of Kenyans will reject the bill if it is subjected to a referendum.

An online poll conducted by the blogger has established that from the 10,229 votes cast so far, 7805 individuals have said they will support William Ruto’s ‘NO’ campaign in the referendum. This translates to 76.3%.

The poll also established that only 2424 individuals voted in support of the document, which translates to 23.7%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST